Geeks & Gadgets – Saving Energy with Enmetric

Did you know that household appliance and office devices may be using energy even when they are turned off? In this episode of Geeks and Gadgets, we learn about the Enmetric System, a suite of IoT (Internet of Things) hardware and software sensors which help collects and analyze all the energy a company uses from electrical outlets. It analyzes patterns of usage and can take corrective actions to save energy costs by turning devices off when not in use, or reducing “vampire power” which has shown to cost American’s $19Bil per year (households an average of $165).

Website: www.enmetric.com