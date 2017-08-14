Geeks & Gadgets – Saving Energy with Enmetric

By Published:

Did you know that household appliance and office devices may be using energy even when they are turned off? In this episode of Geeks and Gadgets, we learn about the Enmetric System, a suite of IoT (Internet of Things) hardware and software sensors which help collects and analyze all the energy a company uses from electrical outlets. It analyzes patterns of usage and can take corrective actions to save energy costs by turning devices off when not in use, or reducing “vampire power” which has shown to cost American’s $19Bil per year (households an average of $165).

 

Website: www.enmetric.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s