Kaneohe man pleads guilty to manslaughter after murder conviction overturned

A Kaneohe man accused of killing his childhood friend six years ago has pleaded guilty.

Joel Botelho was shot and killed in January 2011 outside his parent’s home following a fight at a Kaneohe bar.

Makuola Collins was convicted of his murder in December 2011, but the conviction was later overturned.

On Monday, Collins pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a lesser charge that carries a lighter sentence, as well as a firearms charge.

In court, he came face-to-face with the victim’s family. The experience provided some much-needed closure.

“Speaking with Maka and hearing him admit what was done and that he wants to move forward and he wants to make things right, I think that’s what we needed to hear as parents,” said the victim’s father, Chris Botelho.

“We’re done. We’re good,” said mother Nonohe Botelho. “We will now have to find that healing and it’s so important, like I said, to see Maka’s eyes finally, and I did that.”

Collins faces up to 20 years in prison for the manslaughter count. Sentencing is scheduled for September.

Botelho’s death inspired a change in law that broadens the offense of first-degree murder.

Known as “Joel’s Law,” the offense includes circumstances in which the defendant intentionally or knowingly causes the death of a person by restraining and using that person as a shield, holding that person hostage, or for ransom or reward.