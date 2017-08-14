Lawmakers grill rail officials on funding: ‘I just don’t know why you don’t get it’

A special session on how to pay for the rest of Honolulu’s rail project may be in jeopardy.

State lawmakers told us they were committed to holding one, but now things are up in the air.

On Monday, lawmakers held an informational briefing, and grilled Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation officials for hours.

They used words like “crisis,” “uncertainty,” and “disappointing” when describing the troubled rail project. Some weren’t satisfied with the answers rail officials provided. One even told rail officials: “You should have done better.”

After an entire day’s worth of grilling, lawmakers still haven’t decided whether the state will help.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell wants the state to extend the state’s current general excise tax, and not raise it. He says he supports an audit to keep costs down and the rail construction schedule on time.

Lawmakers threw out ideas like extending or raising the GET or hotel taxes, or a combination of both.

The line of questioning was harsh with many expressing their disappointment to HART officials over the way the project is being handled.

Either way, we’re told taxes must be raised to save the rail.

“It’s no longer your decision. It’s our decision to figure this out for you and I just don’t know why reasonable, intelligent people cannot figure this thing out,” Rep. Sylvia Luke, D, finance committee chair, told HART officials. “What you need is more money and front-loading right away to close the gap in revenues so we can save tax dollars in the long run. I just don’t know why you don’t get it.”

The city expressed its urgency on getting funding, saying the FTA needs to hear back from the city by Sept. 15 on how it’s going to come up with the money to finish the rail.

A special session in the Legislature must occur to get that money.

Lawmakers need to come up with a solution to fund rail. If both the House and Senate agree on the solution, then they can go into special session, which is tentatively scheduled for two weeks.