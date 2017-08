Wehiwa Soap Company makes natural soap highlighting ingredients from Hawaii and capturing the essence of Hawaii. The founding partners both had children that had bad eczema and made soap to ease their symptoms and wanted to share the benefits of natural soap with everyone. Their soaps incorporate local ingredients like Kukui nut oil, coconut milk, ground up luffa, beeswax and honey.

Catch them at the Made in Hawaii Festival this weekend!

Website: wehiwasoaps.com