McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Month with the perfect pick-me-up.

Every Tuesday in September, teachers can receive a free medium cup of hot or iced McCafe Royal Kona Blend at participating McDonald’s locations in Hawaii.

The offer is good all day on Sept. 5, Sept. 12, Sept. 19 and Sept. 26.

Teachers must present their valid 2017 school ID upon ordering.

No purchase necessary. There is a limit of one free cup of coffee per person per visit.