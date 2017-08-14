Photographer accused of taking nude photos of underage girls pleads guilty

Related Coverage Photographer accused of taking nude photos of underage girls pleads not guilty

Editor’s Note: The attached video is of a report that aired in October 2016, when Gilbert Sta Ines was initially charged.

An Ewa photographer accused of taking nude photos of underage girls has changed his plea to guilty.

Gilbert Sta Ines was initially arrested in 2015, then indicted by an Oahu grand jury last October on five counts of promoting child abuse in the first and second degrees.

On Aug. 8, 2017, Sta Ines pleaded guilty to lesser charges: three counts of promoting child abuse in the second degree and two counts of promoting child abuse in the third degree.

§707-751 Promoting child abuse in the second degree. (1) A person commits the offense of promoting child abuse in the second degree if, knowing or having reason to know its character and content, the person: (a) Disseminates child pornography; §707-752 Promoting child abuse in the third degree. (1) A person commits the offense of promoting child abuse in the third degree if, knowing or having reason to know its character and content, the person possesses: (a) Child pornography;

He also agreed to undergo sex offender treatment. Sta Ines will be sentenced on Oct. 18, 2017.

The indictment lists three victims, and says the alleged crimes happened between August 2014 and May 2015.

Senior deputy prosecutor Christopher Van Marter previously told KHON2 the victims were between 15 and 17 at the time that Sta Ines allegedly photographed them and uploaded their nude images to the Internet. He said they paid Sta Ines to have their photo taken, and agreed to be photographed nude.

“Even though the victims in the Sta Ines case consented to be photographed, the law does not allow them to consent to the creation or distribution of images that qualify as ‘child pornography,'” Van Marter said.

In a letter to prosecutors, Sta Ines’ attorney, K. Kenji Akamu, wrote that Sta Ines “has no prior record of any kind. He served honorably in the military, and has a strong support system in his family. We believe a negotiated settlement would be in the interest of justice, as well as in the best interest of all parties.”