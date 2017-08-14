Rainbow Wahine beat Houston Baptist in exhibition ahead of Friday’s season opener

The Hawai’i women’s soccer team struck first and never looked back in a 3-0 exhibition win over Houston Baptist at Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Stadium on Monday night.

Sophomore Lillie French headed in a loose ball in front of the goal in the fourth minute to put the Rainbow Wahine ahead out of the gates. UH out-shot HBU 7-5 in the first half, but French’s goal was the only score of the half.

Sophomore Kiri Dale didn’t waste any time building on the UH lead once the second half started. Dale pulled the trigger from outside the box and beat HBU goalkeeper Katie Turner to put UH ahead 2-0.

Paige Okazaki scored UH’s final goal, heading in a corner kick from Izzy Deutsch to give the ‘Bows the 3-0 advantage.

Alexis Mata played all 90 minutes in goal for the Rainbow Wahine, and made four saves for the clean sheet.

Junior Raisa Strom-Okimoto and senior Sonest Furtado each had four shots for UH in the game, while sophomore Tia Furuta added three.

HBU finished with seven shots in the game, including four on goal.

The Rainbow Wahine open the regular season against Utah Valley on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. as part of the ‘Ohana Hotels by Outrigger Shootout. UH will also face Fairfield on Aug. 20 at 5:00 p.m. in the tournament.