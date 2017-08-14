Sam Choy’s In the Kitchen: Taegu Lettuce Wraps

In Sunday’s episode of In the Kitchen, Chef Sam Choy and John Veneri went to the home of Tim and Maye Kepo’o in Kapolei to help them with their leftovers after receiving an anonymous tip on KHON2.com. Sam created a lettuce wrap with leftover Korean food, and John sang karaoke. In this visit to Living808, Sam shows us how he made the lettuce wraps.

TAEGU LETTUCE WRAPS

2 small heads lettuce

1 cup taegu, chopped

1 tablespoon onions, chopped

2 tablespoons tomatoes, chopped

1 ½ tablespoons meat jun sauce

½ tablespoon taegu sauce

½ cup meat jun, julienned

1 small tomato, sliced

Cilantro leaves for garnish

Break off lettuce leaves and keep whole. Wash lettuce thoroughly, pat dry and set aside. In a medium bowl, combine taegu, onions, tomatoes and sauces. Mix well. Spoon mixture into the center of a lettuce leaf and top with a slice of meat jun. Garnish with a tomato slice and cilantro leaves.