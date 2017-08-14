Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: The Kepoo ohana




Sam and John travel to Kapolei to help the Kepoʻo family with their leftovers after receiving an anonymous tip on KHON2.com. Sam creates a lettuce wrap with leftover Korean food, and John sings karaoke.

Box Choy Items:

  • Kraft Cheese Singles
  • Classico Pasta Sauce (Red)

TAEGU LETTUCE WRAPS

  • 1 head lettuce
  • 1 cup taegu, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon onions, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 ½ tablespoons meat jun sauce
  • ½ tablespoon taegu sauce
  • 1 cup meat jun, julienned
  • 1 small tomato, sliced
  • Cilantro leaves for garnish

Break off lettuce leaves and keep whole. Wash lettuce thoroughly, pat dry and set aside. In a medium bowl, combine taegu, onions, tomatoes and sauces. Mix well. Spoon mixture into the center of a lettuce leaf and top with a slice of meat jun. Garnish with a tomato slice and cilantro leaves.

STEAK ZITI

  • 2 ½ cups pasta, uncooked
  • 1 bottle Classico Pasta Sauce (Red)
  • ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon garlic, minced
  • ½ teaspoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 steak, cooked and chopped
  • 5 Kraft Cheese Singles

Prepare pasta as directed. In a large bowl, mix pasta, sauce, Italian seasoning, garlic and sugar. Pour mixture into a baking pan. In a skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat and cook steak for 2-3 minutes. Place steak on top of pasta and lay cheese slices over steak. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

