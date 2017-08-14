Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: The Kepoo ohana



Sam and John travel to Kapolei to help the Kepoʻo family with their leftovers after receiving an anonymous tip on KHON2.com. Sam creates a lettuce wrap with leftover Korean food, and John sings karaoke.

Box Choy Items:

Kraft Cheese Singles

Classico Pasta Sauce (Red)

TAEGU LETTUCE WRAPS

1 head lettuce

1 cup taegu, chopped

1 tablespoon onions, chopped

2 tablespoons tomatoes, chopped

1 ½ tablespoons meat jun sauce

½ tablespoon taegu sauce

1 cup meat jun, julienned

1 small tomato, sliced

Cilantro leaves for garnish

Break off lettuce leaves and keep whole. Wash lettuce thoroughly, pat dry and set aside. In a medium bowl, combine taegu, onions, tomatoes and sauces. Mix well. Spoon mixture into the center of a lettuce leaf and top with a slice of meat jun. Garnish with a tomato slice and cilantro leaves.

STEAK ZITI

2 ½ cups pasta, uncooked

1 bottle Classico Pasta Sauce (Red)

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

½ teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 steak, cooked and chopped

5 Kraft Cheese Singles

Prepare pasta as directed. In a large bowl, mix pasta, sauce, Italian seasoning, garlic and sugar. Pour mixture into a baking pan. In a skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat and cook steak for 2-3 minutes. Place steak on top of pasta and lay cheese slices over steak. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.