Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: The Kepoo ohana

Sam and John travel to Kapolei to help the Kepoʻo family with their leftovers after receiving an anonymous tip on KHON2.com. Sam creates a lettuce wrap with leftover Korean food, and John sings karaoke.
Box Choy Items:
- Kraft Cheese Singles
- Classico Pasta Sauce (Red)
TAEGU LETTUCE WRAPS
- 1 head lettuce
- 1 cup taegu, chopped
- 1 tablespoon onions, chopped
- 2 tablespoons tomatoes, chopped
- 1 ½ tablespoons meat jun sauce
- ½ tablespoon taegu sauce
- 1 cup meat jun, julienned
- 1 small tomato, sliced
- Cilantro leaves for garnish
Break off lettuce leaves and keep whole. Wash lettuce thoroughly, pat dry and set aside. In a medium bowl, combine taegu, onions, tomatoes and sauces. Mix well. Spoon mixture into the center of a lettuce leaf and top with a slice of meat jun. Garnish with a tomato slice and cilantro leaves.
STEAK ZITI
- 2 ½ cups pasta, uncooked
- 1 bottle Classico Pasta Sauce (Red)
- ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon garlic, minced
- ½ teaspoon sugar
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 steak, cooked and chopped
- 5 Kraft Cheese Singles
Prepare pasta as directed. In a large bowl, mix pasta, sauce, Italian seasoning, garlic and sugar. Pour mixture into a baking pan. In a skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat and cook steak for 2-3 minutes. Place steak on top of pasta and lay cheese slices over steak. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.