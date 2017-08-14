With North Korea tensions in flux, psychologist weighs in on how to talk to keiki

North Korea has presented leader Kim Jong Un with plans to launch missiles into waters near Guam and “wring the windpipes of the Yankees.”

But at the same time, both Koreas and the U.S. are signaling their willingness to avert a deepening crisis, with each suggesting a path toward negotiations.

The tentative interest in diplomacy follows unusually combative threats and advances in the North’s missile development, but it’s unclear whether diplomacy will prevail.

From social media to 24/7 news channels, the constant barrage of information can be both overwhelming and alarming.

In a one-on-one interview with Gov. David Ige, we asked about the concerns posed by North Korea, even if Hawaii is not labeled as a specific threat.

“First and foremost, it really is about preparing our community for what actions we should take should there be an attack,” Ige replied. “We do believe that the threat is very low, but we do believe it’s time to update our procedures and have the conversation about what we would actually do in the event there was one.”

While Ige doesn’t believe there is any reason for immediate concern, some parents have expressed concern to us. They say they’re unsure what to do to calm their children’s fears about the threat of a nuclear attack in the Pacific.

The Hawaii Department of Education told us families should refer to the city and state’s emergency management services guidelines, and there is no plan now for classroom discussion on any potential attack.

So we turned to family psychologist Dr. Allana Coffee.

“First of all, we tell them that they’re not alone, but this is not the first time Hawaii has had to prepare itself or something spooky or scary,” Coffee said.

Whether it be the threat of a natural disaster or something worse, Coffee also cautions that before you go to deep into any conversation with your children, consider their age, their awareness level, and their maturity level.

“I think at about seven or eight or nine is when they really begin to pay attention to social media or looking over our shoulders when we watch the news, so in those cases, if they have questions, we address them as honestly as possible but also simply as possible,” she said. “Now the teenagers, they are seeing this and mining for this information on their own through social media, so we might ask them what they already know and see if we can fill in any pukas that they might have or clarify any misinformation that they might have.”

Coffee says if you have any other questions check you can with the American Red Cross, utilize the services of a family therapist, or speak with kupuna who have been through various types of threats or disasters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.