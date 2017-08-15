California woman killed in Maui crash involving moped, flatbed truck

A 24-year-old California woman is dead following a crash on Maui.

It happened on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at around 2 p.m., on Makena Alanui Road.

According to the Maui Police Department, the woman was traveling north-bound on a black moped, crossed the center line, and hit an oncoming flatbed truck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities identified her as Alexis Patrice Jenkins, a resident of New Castle, Calif.

Preliminary investigation revealed she was not wearing a helmet.

The truck’s driver, a 74-year-old Kihei man, and his passengers were not hurt. Authorities say the driver was wearing a seat belt.

The investigation is ongoing and it’s unclear if speed, drugs, or alcohol were factors in the crash.

This is Maui County’s sixth traffic fatality for 2017 as compared to 11 the same time last year.