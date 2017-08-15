Coastal flooding due to king tides possible this week

Coastal flooding associated with King tides will be a possibility the next couple of days.

The greatest potential for coastal flooding impacts will be during the midday over the next couple of days, and in the mid to late afternoon hours Friday into early next week.

Click here for more specific information about forecast tides and water levels in your area.

The impacts of king tides may include flooding of beaches that are normally dry, salt water inundation of typically vulnerable ow-lying roads, docks, boat ramps and other coastal

infrastructure.

The potential for coastal flooding will diminish early next week as the peak daily tides diminish.