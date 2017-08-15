Former quarterbacks coach Morrison ‘evaluates’ Rolovich’s head-coaching ability

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warrior football team is nine days away from its season-opener against University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Among the recent visitors at training camp: Dan Morrison, who served as the team’s quarterbacks coach from 1999 to 2007.

Tuesday was Morrison’s first time back at practice since leaving for Southern Methodist University in 2008.

He says he’s beyond impressed with his former quarterback, now head coach Nick Rolovich.

“These guys are great guys, and the biggest thing is how they treat kids and how they treat the players. It’s really fun watching them and I’m very happy for both the University of Hawaii and the community and especially for these kids. You can’t take it for granted how good these coaches are,” Morrison said.

“Because we were here for the nine years, we saw the beginning and the fruition to the end. I think that’s what we are seeing here. This is the beginning. If people give him the chance to let this program grow, it’s going to be really special,” Morrison added.

“(Morrison’s) the best. Never yelled at me one time, just was a constant teacher and life coach,” Rolovich said. “I’m just having him observe some things. It’s nice to have a nice set of eyes and a guy with a lot of love for Hawaii, but a guy with one of the biggest hearts you’ll meet.”

It’s been 10 years since UH went to the Sugar Bowl. “Does it feel like that?” KHON2 asked Morrison.

“You know, that’s funny. I didn’t even think about that when we came over here, until we were up here and we realized that it’s the 10-year anniversary of us and the Sugar Bowl, so that makes it even more special to be out here with them,” he replied.

Morrison now coaches in Austria and lives in Texas during the off-season.

As for the ‘Bows, kickoff is set for Aug. 26 at noon HST in Amherst. The game will air on Spectrum Sports 257 and 1257 (HD) and on ESPN 1420.