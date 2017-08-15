Hawaiian Humane Society offers ‘animal hero’ class for Oahu students

The Hawaiian Humane Society is offering assistance to students who are working on animal-based service projects for school or community organizations.

The Animal Hero class teaches students about the types of challenges animals face, how to design meaningful projects to help Oahu’s pets, and offers project mentorships following the class.

The class is open to students grades 6 through 12, and will be held on the following Saturdays from 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Sept. 16, Oct. 21, and Nov. 18.

There is a $25 class fee and limited scholarships are available.

Click here for more information and to register, or email education@hawaiianhumane.org.