Hawaiian Humane Society offers ‘animal hero’ class for Oahu students

By Published:

The Hawaiian Humane Society is offering assistance to students who are working on animal-based service projects for school or community organizations.

The Animal Hero class teaches students about the types of challenges animals face, how to design meaningful projects to help Oahu’s pets, and offers project mentorships following the class.

The class is open to students grades 6 through 12, and will be held on the following Saturdays from 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Sept. 16, Oct. 21, and Nov. 18.

There is a $25 class fee and limited scholarships are available.

Click here for more information and to register, or email education@hawaiianhumane.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s