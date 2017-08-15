HONOLULU Family Magazine Cover Kids Search

HONOLULU Family is searching for local, real-life kids between the ages of 1 and 12 years old to be on their magazine covers in 2018. All keiki must be residents of O‘ahu at the time of entry and be entered by his or her parents or legal guardians. Each entry is $10 online. However, the entry fee will be waived for keiki who enter at Kapolei Commons this Saturday, August 19, from 10am to 1pm.

HONOLULU Family is taking part in the Touch a Truck event there on Saturday. Christi Young and Emily Porter have details.

Kapolei Commons is located near the Waterpark at 4450 Kapolei Parkway. For more info, go to www.thekapoleicommons.com