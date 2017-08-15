How to view the partial solar eclipse in Hawaii

Many across the country are gearing up to view a total solar eclipse next week, which occurs when the moon completely blocks the sun.

“The Great American Eclipse” will pass right across the center of the continental United States. Cities along the path of totality include Salem, Ore., Nashville, Tenn, and both Columbia and Charleston, S.C.

Here in Hawaii, only about a quarter of of the sun will be obscured.

According to Bishop Museum’s J. Watumull Planetarium:

“The sun will rise in Honolulu at 6:20 a.m. on the morning of August 21 in partial eclipse, with about one-third of the sun’s disk blocked by the moon. For the next hour, viewers using safe viewing devices (and a clear eastern horizon – the sun will still be low in the east, in this hour after dawn) will see the moon slowly uncover the sun. By 7:25 a.m. in Honolulu the eclipse will be over.”

Experts stress you should only view the eclipse using certified eclipse viewers or glasses. But where can you get them, and how can you be sure you’re not getting ripped off by fakes?

At this point, your safest and cheapest option is to get a solar eclipse viewer is at Bishop Museum. The museum shop sells them for about $2 each, and they’ll provide the necessary protection for your eyes.

But you’ll need to act fast. Museum officials say they expect to run out of viewers by Thursday.

‎Mike Shanahan, director of visitor experience and planetarium, says they’re necessary to view the partial eclipse here in Hawaii.

“You do need some way to view it, because you wouldn’t even have an idea an eclipse was happening unless you had a way to view the sun directly,” Shanahan explained. “There won’t be any drop in the light here, because it’s a partial, not a total eclipse of the sun.”

You may be able to get some glasses online, but beware of fakes. Earlier this week, Amazon issued a recall for suspicious eclipse glasses coming from unverified manufacturers.

The American Astronomical Society put together a list of verified vendors here. Glasses from verified vendors are still available, but we only found bulk options — and since you’d need to fast-track shipping to get it here before Monday, you can expect to shell out at least $150.

So what’s the big deal anyway?

“There will not be another total, even partial eclipse of the sun, seen from Hawaii until the year 2024, so it’s our last chance in about seven years to see even a partial eclipse of the sun,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan says the best view will be on the east side, where the sun rises “so we would recommend looking over the ocean, for example. Make sure you have no hills, no buildings, ideally no clouds in your way.”

We spoke with former KHON2 reporter Brent Remadna, who is now in Nashville working for our sister station, WKRN.

“We’ve got people coming from England, from New Jersey, all over the United States, all over the world,” he said. “I talked to people coming here from Japan just to see this, because it is one of the better cities to go to to see this. We’re going to be in complete darkness. I think we’re expecting about two minutes of total darkness here in Nashville.”

But if you’re making the trip and you don’t have a hotel room by now, you’re in trouble.

We did find one room available in Nashville — in a mansion that will cost you $1,000 a night.

In Albany, Ore., you can get a room at the Super 8 Motel for $1,400 a night. The week after, the cost goes back down to $67.

Some say the experience is worth the money.

“During a total eclipse, the moon entirely blocks the sun’s outer surface. The land goes dark. You see the beautiful corona of the sun,” Shanahan said.

“We’re calling it the epic eclipse down here, and it’s going to be pretty epic, I think,” Remadna said. “With the number of people, the excitement is building, so it’s going to be big.”

Click here for an interactive map of where the total eclipse will occur.