The Made in Hawaii Festival is this weekend, where exhibitors will showcase local products from around The 50th State. One of those vendors will be Simply Sisters Apparel. Amber Ganade, daughter of designer Lola Miller joined Wake Up 2day with a preview of what they will have for sale at the Made in Hawaii Festival.

2017 Made in Hawaii Festival:

Fri and Sat, Aug 18 & 19, 10am-9pm

Sun, Aug 20, 10am-5pm

Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall & Arena

www.MadeInHawaiiFestival.com

http://lolamillerdesigns.com/