Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Haiku

A Maui man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Haiku Monday evening.

It happened at approximately 6:56 p.m. on Haliimaile Road near Hoomalie Place.

According to the Maui Police Department, a brown 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe multi-purpose vehicle was traveling south on Haliimaile Road when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over in the roadway.

He was identified by authorities as Maake M. Via, 70.

A preliminary investigation revealed he was not wearing his seat belt at the time.

The investigation is ongoing and it’s unknown at this time whether speed, drugs, or alcohol were factors in the crash.

This is Maui County’s fifth traffic fatality of 2017, compared to 11 this time last year.