Mesa Airlines holds hiring events for pilots in Kailua-Kona, Honolulu

Mesa Airlines is holding several recruiting events for pilots in Hawaii.

You may recall, Mesa was the parent company of go! airlines, an inter-island carrier that sparked a series of price wars (some fares were under $10) that ultimately led to the collapse of Aloha Airlines.

Now, the airline is recruiting for pilot positions that will be based on the mainland.

Hiring fairs will be held this Thursday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel in Kailua-Kona, and Friday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport’s Conference Room #4 in the inter-island terminal in Honolulu.

A third hiring event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11, in Honolulu, though details have yet to be announced.

Click here for more information.