Missing: Denise Nashiro

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Denise Nashiro.

The 70-year-old suffers from dementia and was last seen outside of Don Quijote on Kaheka Street on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at around 3 p.m.

She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, and 110 pounds with black hair. She was wearing light blue capri pants, a black sweater, pink T-shirt, and black slippers.

Her family is concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, or text “CS808” plus your message to 274637 or CRIMES.