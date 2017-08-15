Morning contraflow along Kahekili Hwy. to open Monday, Aug. 21

Windward Oahu drivers will get some traffic relief thanks to a new contraflow lane.

The lane on Kahekili Highway opens Monday, Aug. 21, from Hui Iwa Street to Haiku Road.

The Kahekili contraflow will operate in the southbound, or Honolulu-bound, direction 4:30 to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

“Contraflow lanes provide a good benefit to cost ratio and allow us greater flexibility to get commuters where they need to go,” said Ed Sniffen, Hawaii Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Highways.

Morning contraflow operations on Kahekili Highway were made possible by a $4 million maintenance project the DOT began earlier this year to provide three lanes in the Valley of the Temples area from Haiku Road to the West Hui Iwa Street intersection.

“So when the contraflow is set up, the crews will literally just pick it up on one side of the lane and put it on the other side of the lane,” said DOT spokesman Tim Sakahara. “We already have positive feedback from the extra Kahuku-bound lane, so we’re thinking this contraflow lane for town-bound in the morning peak hours is going to have a huge positive benefit.”

HDOT implemented the restriping and contraflow solution for Kahekili Highway while a long-term project is being studied.