Sumatran tiger euthanized at Honolulu Zoo

The Honolulu Zoo said goodbye to one of its Sumatran tigers Monday.

Berani was born at the Phoenix Zoo on Sept. 4, 1999. He was moved to Honolulu in November 2005 where he sired numerous offspring, some of which have gone on to make him a grandfather.

But at nearly 18 years old, the city says Berani displayed “persistent signs of decaying health” and zoo leadership, veterinarian staff, and animal keepers made the difficult decision to euthanize him.

Last year, Honolulu Zoo said a final aloha to Djelita, who held the Guinness World Record as the oldest living tiger in captivity at over 25 years in age.

The public is still able to visit Chrissie, the zoo’s female Sumatran tiger. The city says talks to bring another Sumatran tiger to the zoo have been ongoing.

Sumatran tigers are considered critically endangered, with fewer than 500 believed to exist, and approximately 200 of those living in zoos across the globe as part of a worldwide conservation effort.

The median life expectancy of Sumatran tigers in zoos is 18.4 years. Life expectancy for Sumatran tigers is about 12 years in the wild.