Traffic delays expected as students move into UH Manoa dorms

A traffic advisory for anyone heading into or out of the Manoa area Tuesday morning.

Expect traffic delays around the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus this week, as nearly 3,500 students move into campus residence halls from today through Friday.

Official days for Manoa Move-In 2017 are today August 15th, and Friday, August 18 (Statehood Day holiday).

Move-in activities will start at 8 a.m. on both days and may affect traffic on Dole Street and University Avenue.

Motorists are advised to be especially vigilant along Dole Street due to increased traffic activity and frequent stopping or slowing of cars.

Students will begin moving into Hale Aloha (Ilima, Lehua, Lokelani and Mokihana), Hale Laulima, Hale Kahawai, Gateway House, Hale Anuenue and Johnson Hall.

Residents moving into Hale Aloha and Gateway will be queued along Lower Campus Road from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to assigned check-in time periods.

Residents of Hale Kahawai and Hale Laulima will move in from 8 a.m. To 4:30 p.m. They will enter on East-West Road and be queued in the residence hall driveway.

Residents of Johnson Hall will move in from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. From 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the east-bound lane of Dole Street fronting Johnson Hall will be coned off to assist with active unloading. No parking will be allowed along Dole Street during moving hours. After 1 p.m., the lane will no longer be coned off, and cars that stop to unload do so at their own risk.

Residents of Hale Anuenue will move in from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

And then on On Friday, August 18, residents of Frear Hall, Hale Noelani and Hale Wainani apartments will move in.

They will be queued along Lower Campus Road from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to assigned check-in time periods.

Additional information about Manoa Move-In 2017 may be found at: http://manoa.hawaii.edu/housing/movein2017.