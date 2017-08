The Board of Water Supply is responding after a large sinkhole opened up on Aala Street.

It was reported at around 4:30 p.m. near Kauluwela Elementary School.

It’s not clear what caused the sinkhole.

BWS officials say troubleshooters inspected the area and could not find any sign of a water main break.

Crews will fill the hole and repair the road.

Work is expected to last overnight, but officials say the road should be repaired by Wednesday morning rush hour.