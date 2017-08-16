Canada man dies after snorkeling at Honolua Bay

A man died after snorkeling in West Maui at Honolua Bay.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Good Samaritans were doing CPR on the man when lifeguards arrives by watercraft. Lifeguards took over CPR until paramedics and fire crews could reach the victim via a long dirt trail.

Despite all life-saving efforts, the man could not be resuscitated, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was 58-year-old man visiting from Alberta, Canada. He was snorkeling with family members when he was found unresponsive and brought to shore on a rocky area of the bay about 100 yards from the beach.

A good Samaritan on an anchored sailboat nearby heard the cries for help and came to the aid with a small dinghy.

He was loaded onto the dinghy and brought to the beach where bystanders jumped in to perform CPR.

Lifeguards from D.T. Fleming Beach Park and firefighters from Lahaina responded.