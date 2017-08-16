City prepares for repaving of Kapaa Quarry Place

On Monday, Aug. 21, a city contractor will begin work on a repaving project for Kapaa Quarry Place.

Work hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

The contract includes the pre-construction inspection of manholes and the documenting of their locations; removal of worn-out pavement; and the resurfacing or reconstruction of asphalt concrete pavement.

Additional activities include adjustment of utility manhole frames and covers; installation of pavement markers; installation of pavement striping and markings; and installation of vehicle detector loops.

Barring weather-related delays, the work is expected to be completed within 21 calendar days.

Drivers should anticipate delays and are reminded to observe and obey all traffic controls, posted signs, and special duty police officers.

On-street parking will be prohibited during working hours, so motorists should observe the dates and times on posted roadway signs. Illegally parked vehicles may be towed, if necessary, at the owner’s expense.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution. Local residential traffic, deliveries, and trash collection will be allowed during construction hours.

Details for work on Kapaa Quarry Road will be released after the traffic control plans have been approved.

Call Grace Pacific, LLC at (808) 842-3231 or the city’s Construction Manager, AECOM, at (808) 366-2588 with any questions or concerns.