Competition for Rainbow Warrior placekicker to end at kickoff

With reigning University of Hawaii special teams MVP Rigoberto Sanchez kicking it as an undrafted rookie for the Indianapolis Colts, the Rainbow Warriors are in need of filling the versatile footsteps he left behind.

The All Mountain-West-Conference honorable mention handled kickoff, punting, field goal, and extra-point duties for the ‘Bows in efficient fashion, especially on field goals, breaking the school record previously set by former ‘Bows kicker Jason Elam (1988-1992) by going 13-for-13 as a senior.

Now, just 10 days away from the ‘Bows’ season-opening kickoff, a sophomore position battle is brewing at placekicker between Australian Ryan Meskell and Punahou graduate Alex Trifonovitch.

Special teams coordinator Mayur Chaudhari says one of them — both wear jersey number 46 — needs to take a leg up in the competition as game day approaches.

“There has got to be game-day growth. It’s got to really solidify now,” Chaudhari said. “One guy has got to take over and that’s what I’m looking for, is the competition to get ramped up and keep going. We had a lot of competition early and now they’re not kicking as much, because the truth is they won’t. So they have to be prepared for when they’re thrown in, they’re ready to compete right now. Growth is over. We’ve got a game now.”

KHON2’s Rob DeMello asked, “There’s a confidence that you need to be kicker. You almost need to be weird, right? Like a baseball closer. Are these guys weird enough to take this job?”

“They are. I think that’s exactly what they have to be,” Chaudhari replied. “That’s a great analogy of a closer. You’re coming in and you don’t know when you’re getting your number called, but you’re coming in and you better perform.

“Ryan is great that way because he played in big games as a goalie (playing soccer at Lewis & Clark Community College). Ryan most likely has the leg to do the kickoffs right now,” Chaudhari said. “Trif has obviously played at a big-time school out here, and has been surrounded by other great kickers and great teams, so he knows what it is to be in a big-game atmosphere as well, and I think Rigo really trained him well for that mindset as well, so I feel good about both of those guys.”

Now, if both guys wearing the same jersey number isn’t sneaky enough, don’t expect a starter to be named prior to kickoff.

As for punting duties, Chaudhari says another Aussie will take over: freshman Stan Gaudion.

Kickoff is set for Aug. 26 at noon HST in Amherst. The game will air on Spectrum Sports 257 and 1257 (HD) and on ESPN 1420.