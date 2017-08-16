Former beauty queen on parole following identity theft indicted on fraud charges

A former beauty queen involved in one of the largest identity theft cases in state history is back behind bars.

Susan Shaw was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on charges of computer fraud in the third degree and fraudulent use of a credit card.

The offenses allegedly occurred between Jan. 16 and May 18 of this year.

According to the indictment, the first count relates to “the access and use of a computer, to wit a ‘point of sale computer terminal,’ with intent (to) commit theft of money valued in excess of $250.00, and the defendant did, in fact, so obtain money valued in excess of $250.00.”

The second count relates to “the use of credit card numbers, without the cardholders’ consent, for the purpose of obtaining money valued in excess of $300.00 during the time specified herein, a period of less than six months, and the defendant did, in fact, so obtain money valued in excess of $300.00.”

In 2011, Shaw was sentenced to 20 years in prison in one of the largest white-collar criminal investigations in state history.

She pleaded guilty to 140 counts of identity theft, money laundering, and forgery.

In that case, prosecutors said she had more than 50 victims and stole more than $200,000 after accessing personal information from a database.

Shaw was placed on extended furlough on Nov. 15, 2016, and released on parole on May 17, 2017.

State sheriffs took her to Oahu Community Correctional Center at around noon Wednesday.