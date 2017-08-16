Hokulea embarks on six-month ‘Mahalo, Hawaii’ voyage throughout the islands



Hokulea and her crew have officially embarked on a new adventure.

The voyaging canoe departed the Marine Education Training Center (METC) at Sand Island Wednesday for its Mahalo, Hawaii Sail.

The six-month voyage will allow the Polynesian Voyaging Society to thank Hawaii for its steadfast support, and share the valuable lessons learned throughout the recently completed Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage.

The first stop will be Honolua Bay, Maui, where Hokulea first departed on her maiden voyage to Tahiti in 1976. There, the crew will help plant 1,000 koa seedlings as part of a series of community engagement events in West Maui. (View a detailed schedule below.)

Some of the other stops include:

August and September: Maui (Honolua), Oahu (Haleiwa), Kauai

October: Moku O Keawe, Maui (Hana)

November: Maui Nui – Maui (Maalaea/Wailea), Lanai, Molokai

Late-November to mid-December: Windward Oahu

January: Leeward, East and South Oahu

*Ports and dates are subject to change

During the port visits, PVS will engage with schools and organizations through outreach events, service projects, crew presentations, and canoe tours.

Voyaging canoe Hikianalia is scheduled to depart Sand Island on Friday, Aug. 18, and will join Hokulea at Honolua Bay on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Honolua Bay Engagement Schedule

Events are free and open to the public, dates and times schedule to change

Thursday, August 17

4 pm Hokulea arrives at Honolua Bay, Honolua Bay Ramp

6 pm Huliau Film and Lecture Series presents Ola o Maui Nui featuring speakers from the 1976 Voyage and Mālama Honua Worldwide Voyage crew at

Kamehameha Schools Maui, Keopuolani Hale

Friday, August 18

9:30-12:30 pm Kamehameha Schools Maui students and teachers visit with Hokulea crew at Honolua for informational activities and service project

6:30 pm Crew Talk Story at Westin Nanea (Participating crew members: Max Yarawamai, Archie Kalepa, Lehua Kamalu and Billy Richards)

6:30-8:00 pm Crew Talk Story at Kaanapali Beach Hotel (Participating crew members: Mark Ellis, Kekaimalu Lee, Kaiulani Murphy and Pua Lincoln)

Saturday, August 19

8-8:30 am Cultural welcome at Honolua Bay

9 am-5 pm Informational activities

10:30 am-1 pm Planting of koa and native plants with Puu Kukui Watershed Preserve makai conservation area. Click here for more information.

2-5 pm Public canoe tours and informational activities at Honolua Bay Ramp

7 pm Hokulea Revisted: 1976 Crew Member Talk at Ritz Carlton Kapalua (Participating crew members: Buffalo Keaulana, Snake Ah Hee, Billy Richards, John Kruse, Gordon Piʻianaia, Penny Martin, Kimo Lyman, Marion Lyman-Mersereau, Makaala Yates and Kainoa Lee)

Sunday, August 20

8 am-5 pm Public canoe tours at Honolua Bay Ramp

TBD Crew Talk at Sheraton Maui (Puu Kukui Watershed representatives and and Hokulea crew)

6:30 pm Crew Talk at Montage Kapalua Bay (Participating crew members: Kalepa Baybayan, Kalā Tanaka and Austin Kino

Click here for more information about the Polynesian Voyaging Society and the Mahalo, Hawaii Sail.