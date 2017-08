The Made in Hawaii Festival is this weekend, where exhibitors will showcase local products from around The 50th State. One of those vendors will be the beautiful jewelry of ki-ele. Owner & designer Marylea Conrad joined Wake Up 2day with a preview of what ki-ele will have for sale at the Made in Hawaii Festival.

2017 Made in Hawaii Festival:

Fri and Sat, Aug 18 & 19, 10am-9pm

Sun, Aug 20, 10am-5pm

Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall & Arena

www.MadeInHawaiiFestival.com

http://www.ki-ele.com/