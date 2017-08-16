Police seek suspect in American Savings Bank robbery on Kapiolani Blvd.

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department need your help finding a bank robbery suspect.

It happened on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at approximately 10:35 a.m. at the American Savings Bank branch at 1600 Kapiolani Boulevard.

Police say a man, who appared to be in his late 20s, entered the bank, approached the teller, and handed a demand note. No weapon was mentioned or seen, and the fled in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described to be between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall, and 140 to 160 pounds, with a slim build, fair complexion, and short, straight brown hair.

He was wearing black sunglasses, a dark-colored polo shirt, black pants, red-and-black athletic shoes, and a black backpack.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300 or submit a tip online here.

CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect. All calls are confidential and anonymous.

Do not approach any suspect. All suspects and wanted fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous.