Primo Popcorn has a new and exciting look! Patrick Sato, President of Primo Popcorn, has details.

Primo Popcorn will be at the Made in Hawaii Festival at the Blaisdell this weekend, in booths 322 & 323. That’s in the Exhibition Hall side of the show, against the parking lot side wall, right next to the concession.

https://primopopcorn.com/