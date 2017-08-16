Public’s help needed after puppy stolen from pet store at Windward Mall

A puppy was stolen from a pet store in Windward Mall and the store owner is asking for your help.

The puppy is a black-and-brown purebred Rottweiler. She’s seven weeks old and weighs nearly 10 pounds.

Koolau Pets Plants and Ponds owner Matthew Furtado said they’re making fliers to hand out and the store is offering a $500 reward.

We learned the puppy was taken Monday afternoon after the suspect asked to pet the dog.

Furtado said the suspect not only stole a precious pet, but also took his trust in people.

It was just another busy day with a new display of Rottweiler puppies at the front of the store.

“Lot of people coming in and looking at our puppies. Everybody likes to come to the pet shop,” said Furtado.

Furtado tells us three employees were working at the time.

The suspect came in and tried to open the top lid of the display, but found that it was locked, so he asked an employee if he could hold one of the puppies.

“He asked one of the girls to see it. She pretty much took it out and gave it to him, walked into that petting room,” said Furtado. “Two or three minutes later, according to the videos, we see the door open up and he ran straight out the door with the puppy in his hands.”

Surveillance footage was handed over to police. The Honolulu Police Department tells us it’s investigating this incident as a second-degree theft case.

Because of the value of the stolen puppy, it’s considered a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

We asked Furtado if employees watch customers playing with puppies in the play room.

“No,” he replied. “Usually, we are pretty trusting. Now we have someone staying and we tell them to watch the front now or we are going to take driver’s licenses. We’re not sure how, but we are definitely watching. It just goes to show that you can’t trust anybody nowadays.”

No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information, call police.