Welcome Home: Aiea



Hawaii is a unique place, and we’re all very lucky to live here. That’s why every month, we’re visiting a different neighborhood to find out what makes each community so special. In this morning’s “Welcome Home” segment we visit the neighborhood of Aiea to learn about its history and how it went from country to city.

In 1972, Pearlridge Center became a part of the Aiea community. It is now the largest enclosed shopping center in the state – and home to the only monorail on Oahu. Pearlridge was expanded in 1976 and now a landmark in Aiea, much like the Sumida Watercress Farm that it overlooks. We spoke to Fred Paine, the General Manager of Pearlridge Center about its history and current renovations set to open before the 2017 holidays.

With its selection of affordably priced homes, great schools, convenient location, and many shopping and dining options, Aiea and Pearl City is continuing to grow in popularity.The market of homes are moving very quickly – with both single-family homes and condos selling in less than 2 weeks, and only about 1-and-a-half months of remaining inventory, which means if no new inventory comes on line, homes would see out in 1.5 months. Margaret Lim a REALTOR® with Locations adds, “If home buyers are interested in this area, they should be prepared to be pre qualified and partner with an experienced realtor to make sure they put in a strong offer.”

Over 45,000 armed forces personnel move to and from Hawaii every year, with 11 military bases across Oahu. Aiea is a highly desirable neighborhood for military members and public defense contractors. Koa Cassady, a Realtor-Associate® with Locations explains why.

Cassady also shared tips for future Military homeowners.

And we got a special preview today from HART at ROC, the Rail Observation Center where for the first time, two rail cars were shown side by side. Out of the 21-stations along the rail route, a couple of the higher “profile” stations are in Aiea and both about a mile apart – Pearlridge and Aloha Stadium. We got an update on how much construction is left in the area, how the rail will enhance the quality of life for people living in Aiea.