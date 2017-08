Aiea’s various neighborhoods offer something for everyone with easy access to recreation, shopping and restaurants.

Derrick Yamane, a Partner with Locations, gives us a tour of three popular neighborhoods: Royal Summit, Newtown Estates and Wailuna.

Aiea’s proximity to town and other areas around Oahu makes it a desirable neighborhood to live in. It’s also great for families and those with an active lifestyle. McKenna Maduli visits a popular hiking spot in Aiea Heights.

