Caught on camera: Bicyclist hurt while riding in protected bike lane

Three years after the city unveiled Honolulu’s first protected bike path, officials say some drivers still need to get used to it.

At around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Emergency Medical Services says a 48-year-old female bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in the intersection of King and Keeaumoku streets.

The incident was caught on camera, and shows the woman was riding in the protected bike lane at the time.

We showed the video to Daniel Alexander of Hawaii Bicycling League to get his thoughts.

“From the look of that video, I would be stunned if that driver didn’t see that bicyclist,” he said. “The bicyclist, like you said, was not coming from behind, was almost directly in front of where the driver was turning.”

There are signs posted for drivers to yield the right of way to bicyclists.

Bicyclists going against traffic on King Street also have a signal light to follow. The light is synced up with the rest of the traffic lights at each intersection on King Street.

But one bike lane user says you still have to be cautious.

“Any time you’re going through the intersections or any of the driveways that are along the bike path, it is dangerous, because cars are actually paying attention for other vehicles and not so much the bicyclists,” said Moiliili resident Bryan Rubio.

“What happens more often, and it might be the case here, is people don’t see, and part of that is knowing what you’re looking for,” said Alexander.

Bicycle safety experts say drivers need to be more aware of their surroundings, especially with more bike lanes popping up. Remember to look in front and in back of you for both pedestrians and bicyclists.

But the city tells us the protected bike lanes are working. Reports show an increase in ridership and a decrease in bicycle injuries.

“The number of accidents and bicycle collisions prior to the protected bike way was higher than since we put them in,” said Complete Streets coordinator Mike Packard, “so not only do we have an increased ridership of 60 percent, but we have a decreased number of bicycle injuries, so I think the proof there is while it might still be uncomfortable for many, it’s doing what it’s intended to do.

“When we do more of these protected bike ways and build out more of the network, cars will be become more used to it and I really believe there is a demand for more bicycle infrastructure for safe riding,” Packard added.

A Honolulu Police Department spokeswoman says the driver of the vehicle was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.