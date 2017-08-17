City modifies sidewalk bulb-outs in Chinatown after complaints

After receiving complaints from the Chinatown community, the city is modifying a feature meant to keep pedestrians safe.

The city said it would redesign the sidewalk extensions at the corner of some intersections.

In the meantime, they are being made smaller to appease residents and business owners who claim the feature is causing more confusion and hurting business.

“It’s really good, so everybody can turn and drop off and load,” said delivery driver Bronson Phanphongsa. “The big cars can turn or ambulance or fire department can come easy to turn if you clear out all this stuff like this.”

“It has been a lot of hardship for a lot of people, and business has been very down the last couple of weeks with no traffic, because people don’t want to come in,” said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, a member of the Downtown-Chinatown Neighborhood Board.

The city says it will continue to work with the community to redesign the sidewalks.