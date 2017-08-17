Consolidated Theatres continues centennial celebration with film for every decade

Related Coverage Consolidated Theatres celebrates 100th anniversary with ‘Mahalo’ deals for moviegoers

Celebrating a centennial milestone, Consolidated Theatres is rolling back the reel on 100 years of movie memories with its Anniversary Charity Screenings featuring A Film for Every Decade.

Offering Saturday screenings of iconic films beginning in August, Consolidated Theatres will be giving back to both audiences and non-profits.

Guests can purchase tickets priced at just $4 for each screening, with proceeds benefiting charitable organizations throughout the Hawaii community, including Hawaii Arts Alliance, Hawaii Public Radio, PBS Hawaii, Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii and Ronald McDonald House Charities Hawaii.

Public service announcements will also be screened before each film to maximize awareness for the important work of these groups.

“As we mark a century of entertaining Hawaii, we wanted to celebrate the magic of movies with the community as well as acknowledge some of the wonderful local organizations making a difference in so many lives,” said Lindsey Chun-Hori, director of marketing for Consolidated Theatres. “Our film line-up was carefully chosen to reflect each decade of our 100 years, with unforgettable stories that will bring audiences together across generations and all for a great cause.”

Consolidates Theatres will showcase its Anniversary Charity Screenings at all locations, featuring A Film for Every Decade as follows:

August 26 – The Kid (1921)

September 2 – The Wizard of Oz (1939)

September 9 – Casablanca (1942)

September 16 – Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

September 23 – The Sound of Music (1965)

September 30 – Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

October 7 – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

October 14 – Jurassic Park (1993)

October 21 – Lilo and Stitch (2002)

October 28 – Moana (2016)

At select screenings, guests will also enjoy added family-friendly festivities and offers.

Click here for more information about Consolidated Theatres and to purchase tickets for these screenings.