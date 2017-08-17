Deadline approaches for non-profits to apply for Honolulu City Lights display

The deadline is approaching for non-profit organizations who want to create a display on the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center grounds during the annual Honolulu City Lights exhibition.

Completed applications must be postmarked by Sept. 1, 2017, or hand delivered by 4:30 p.m. to the Department of Customer Services at 550 South King Street, Honolulu, Hawaii 96813.

Permits will be issued for five display sites through a lottery. The lottery drawing will take place on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the Mission Memorial Building Hearings Room at 550 South King Street. Applicants are welcome to attend the lottery, but need not be present to be selected.

The annual lottery is conducted in response to requests from private groups interested in assembling displays to be showcased during Honolulu City Lights. Each organization that receives a permit will be responsible for the set-up, maintenance, and removal of its display.

Applicants must be non-profit organizations under HRS Chapter 414D, or a charitable organization formed pursuant to HRS Chapter 467B, or under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Proof of this designation must be submitted with the application by 4:30 p.m., September 1, 2017 to be eligible for the lottery.

Click here for the permit application, instructions, and rules governing the use of the Civic Center grounds or call the Department of Customer Services at 768-3392.