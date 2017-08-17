Made in Hawaii: Huff ‘N Puff

By Published:

The Made in Hawaii Festival is now just one day away! It is a wonderful event that celebrates and promotes local products from across the state. Branen Yamamoto, owner of Huff ‘N Puff is going to be at the festival this weekend, and joined us with more on the event and his delicious treats.

You can find Huff ‘N Puff at all of the major Blaisdell craft events, and in a few stores; one being Menehune Mac along Waikamilo Road.

They also deliver! Call 808-785-2586 or order online at hnphawaii.com.

2017 Made in Hawaii Festival:
Fri and Sat, Aug 18 & 19, 10am-9pm

Sun, Aug 20, 10am-5pm

Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall & Arena

www.MadeInHawaiiFestival.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s