Mililani Trojans anxiously await on-field season debut against rivals from Leilehua

When the week three Friday night lights on the Hawaii prep scene are powered up, it will mark as the on-field season debut of the reigning division-one state champions of Mililani as the central Oahu power plays host to Leilehua.

The 6th-ranked Trojans who enjoyed an idle date on opening weekend, remained at the starting line after a Kaiser forfeit last week. The left the brown and gold 272-days removed from their last game which was a 31-20 win over ‘Iolani in the division-one state final.

Now classified in the D-I open division, the Trojans bring back five players on the Cover2 Awards watch list including junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who will be in his third season taking snaps for the varsity program. In his fist season playing a full schedule the son of former University of Hawaii quarterback Garrett Gabriel passed for 2,704 yards and 28 touchdowns.

“The team is anxious. The coaches and players and definitely the fans but we’ve had four tough scrimmages so we’re kind of battle tested. Unfortunately we didn’t have the preseason and a crossover game, but it ain’t no thing to us. We’ll adjust and improvise and we’ll be ready on Friday” said Trojans Head Coach Rod York.

Adding to the excitement of making their on-field debut is that Mililani will be facing neighboring town rival Leilehua, who will enter the game with a 1-1 record having beaten Saint Francis prior to a loss to Kahuku.

“Being five miles apart a lot of our kids, their parents went to Leilehua and Kids from different schools here and there and uncles and aunties and this goes way back to great grandparents and at the end of the day we are still the 808 state. We represent the state but it’s always good to have a little drama football time and bragging rights. What better way to kick it off with the first game of the season for us. We’re looking forward to the challenge. We know it’s going to be a tough battle and hopefully we make it a tough battle for them too” added York.

Kickoff between the Trojans and Mules is set for Friday at 7pm at John Kauinana Stadium, televised on Spectrum X-Cast.

According to the historians at the Hawaii Prep World, the Mules enter with a 24-18-1 all-time series advantage, however, the Trojans have won the last five meetings dating back to 2013.

WEEK 3 HAWAII HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

Thursday, August 17

King Kekaulike (0-0)

(1) Lahainaluna (1-1)

7:00pm

Friday, August 18

Villa Park

(2) Damien (2-0)

5:00pm @ Farrington

Buckeye Union

(8) Kailua (1-0)

6:00pm

St. Margarets

Kealakehe (0-1)

6:00pm

Leilehua (1-1)

(6) Mililani (1-0)

7:00pm – Spectrum XCast

Farrington (0-2)

Nanakuli (1-1)

7:00pm

(2) Kahuku (1-0)

(10) Waianae (0-2)

7:00pm – Spectrum OC16

Maui (0-2)

KS-Maui (1-0)

7:00pm

Saturday, August 19

Kaiser (0-2) 0

Radford (1-1) 2

FINAL – Forfeit

Hawaii Prep (0-0)

Seabury Hall (0-0)

1:00pm @ War Memorial

Kalani (0-1)

(T5) Kaimuki (1-0)

5:00pm @ Aloha Stadium

Mission Viejo

Baldwin (0-1)

6:00pm

Castle (1-1)

(3) Kapolei (2-0)

6:00pm

Aiea (0-1)

(7) Campbell (1-1)

6:00pm

Kalaheo (0-2)

McKinley (0-2)

6:00pm @ Farrington

Waiakea (1-1)

KS-Hawaii (1-1)

7:00pm

(3) Saint Francis (1-1)

Konawaena (0-1)

7:00pm

Roosevelt (1-0)

(4) Pearl City (1-1)

7:00pm @ Aloha Stadium