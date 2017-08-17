Savvy Shopper – This Weekend at Pearlridge Center

Ben Bridge is having its Ashi Diamond fashion show this weekend. A one day event in store on Saturday August 19th where they’ll showcase a variety of one of a kind pieces to adorn women. That day, Ben Bridge will be offering a finance program of 12 months no interest with 20% down and all Ashi Pieces and bridal purchases.

Kumu Hula Blaine Kia invites you to join the Conch Shell Cultural workshop and Pu Ha’ahea Contest. The two free workshops will also take place Saturday August 19th from 10:30 amd to noon and from 1:30 to 3pm in Pearlridge Downtown.

And finally, Cookie corner is having its Red Cup Sweepstakes. Everyone is a winner. In honor of Cookie Corners 35th anniversary, they are giving away tickets to the water park, free cookies, and three grand prize giveaway trips for two to Las Vegas.

Website: Benbridge.com (Ashi Fasion Show)

blainekia.com (Conch Contest)

www.cookiecorner.com (Red Cup Sweepstakes)