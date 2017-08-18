Argument at Honolulu Harbor leads to stabbing; one man in critical condition

Honolulu police are investigating a stabbing that stemmed from an argument between two males at Honolulu Harbor.

It happened just after midnight on Friday at Pier 17.

Police tell us a male victim was stabbed three to four times following the altercation and police were then called. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

The male suspect, who is now in custody, was hospitalized for treatment as well.

According to HPD, the suspect is in good condition. He reportedly had cuts on his hands.

The two males had no local addresses, but police tell us they live on boats in nearby piers.

