Back to School Hairstyles

It’s back to school for island keiki! That means school supplies, new clothes, and yes, a haircut. Skye Maynard, salon manager at Supercuts in Manoa joins us with some of the latest back to school looks.
Website: https://www.supercuts.com/
It’s back to school for island keiki! That means school supplies, new clothes, and yes, a haircut. Skye Maynard, salon manager at Supercuts in Manoa joins us with some of the latest back to school looks.
Website: https://www.supercuts.com/
Advertisement
Advertisement