Emergency pole replacement to temporarily close Koko Crater Trail

On Monday, Aug. 21, Hawaiian Electric will conduct emergency pole repairs that will require temporary closures of Koko Crater Trail.

A replacement pole needs to be flown to a hill behind a residential area where there are low-hanging power lines that provide service to more than 150 customers and the Hawaii Kai fire station.

A helicopter is scheduled to fly over Koko Head District Park twice that day — from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and then again from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Special duty police officers will be present to stop hikers from accessing the trail while the helicopter is in flight.