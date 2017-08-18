Former Hawaii resident tied to brutal murders on the mainland, and investigators need your help



Could someone in Hawaii hold the key to solving the decades old case involving the murder of a woman and three little girls thousands of miles away?

Investigators hope so.

In 1985, the bodies of a woman and and a young girl were found in a barrel in New Hampshire.

Fifteen years later, in 2000, another barrel was found in the same area. This one had the remains of two girls.

Investigators put together composites of the victims, but to this day, they’ve never been identified.

DNA shows the woman is related to two of the girls, but the DNA of the third girl shows she was the daughter of a man known as Terrance “Terry” Peder Rasmussen.

Investigators believe he murdered all four of the victims.

However, he can never be charged with the crime since he died several years ago in prison after being convicted of killing his girlfriend in 2003.

Investigators are hoping that by piecing together Rasmussen’s past, they can identify the victims found in the barrels.

“As we said early on in this case, it’s in a backwards mode,” said Jeff Strelzin, New Hampshire assistant attorney general. “Usually we start with a victim and learn the identity of our killer. We have a lot of information about our killer, and we hope that leads us to our victims.”

So where does Hawaii fit in in all of this? Authorities say he moved here sometime between 1967 and 1968 to live with his parents.

He got married here in 1968, and may have worked as an electrician before moving to Arizona in 1969.

We’re told he went by many other names over the years, so he may have used an alias when he was here.

If you recognize him, or maybe you kept in contact with him over the years, any little bit of information you have may be key for cold case investigators trying to find out the identity of these little girls and the woman who was found with them.

If you have any information about Terrance Peder Rasmussen or the four unidentified murder victims, please contact:

New Hampshire State Police-Cold Case Unit

(603) 223-3856

coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov

Manchester Police Department

(603) 668-8711

MPDcoldcase@manchesternh.gov

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678)

ncmectips@ncmec.org

Photos of Terrance “Terry” Peder Rasmussen View as list View as gallery Open Gallery North High School, Phoenix, AZ 1959 North High School, Phoenix, AZ 1960 Date unknown (estimated late 1950s-early 1960s) Rasmussen in Navy, 1964-1965 (Source: Navy MCB 5 Yearbook, “Okinawa 1964-1965”)