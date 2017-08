The 23rd Annual Made in Hawaii Festival kicks off today at 10 am. Jai Cunningham chats with one of the vendors, Aaron Moeller – Co-founder of Naikela Botanicals, before doors open to the public.

Naikela Botanicals offers an Organic Superfood Herbal tea powder grown on Kauai.

http://www.naikela.com/

For more info on festival, go to http://www.madeinhawaiifestival.com/.