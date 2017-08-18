Multimillion-dollar renovation resumes at Hawaii State Art Museum

Related Coverage Nesting native bird delays multimillion-dollar project in downtown Honolulu

A multimillion-dollar project planned for the Capitol District Building is finally moving forward.

The building, which is home to the Hawaii State Art Museum and other state department offices, was scheduled for termite fumigation, painting, and tile work — about $8 million of improvements.

But work was put on hold back in March after officials found a white tern and egg on the building’s balcony.

White terns are Native Hawaiian sea birds, which are considered threatened, so they are protected under state law. That means they can’t be disturbed when they are nesting.

The egg eventually went missing, but a month later, another egg popped up in a tree next to the building.

Now that both bird and egg are gone, the project has the green light to proceed and the building was tented Friday.