Vegas Check with Vacations Hawaii

New for neighbor island customers:

Vacations Hawaii is now offering interlining luggage between Island Air and Vacations Hawaii Omni Air charter flights. Now neighbor island customers can enjoy the convenience of luggage being checked through from the neighbor island to Las Vegas and back. Island Air will not be charging for the first two pieces of luggage checked in on the neighbor island flights for their connecting customers.

