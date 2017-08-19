A week out from kickoff, Rolovich gets sign Rainbow Warriors are ready

With a hypnotist, a K-Pop group, and a diving board session already in the books for the University of Hawaii football team’s fall practice schedule there has been no shortage of fun.

Saturday, the Rainbow Warriors declined another chance to let loose, instead opting to turn their gaze as the calendar hits game week.

“They’ve been pretty focused.” Head coach Nick Rolovich said.

“We were scheduled to have a rookie talent show type deal and they said ‘Hey coach we’re past that point we’re getting ready for the game.’ So that came from the leadership committee. That leads me to believe that they’re pretty dialed in and ready to take this trip.”

Senior tight end Tui Unga says that the shark eyes on UMass next Saturday are ready to feast.

“We took a different approach on fall camp this year.” Unga added.

“We had a whole bunch of great speakers that came out to us and everybody just forgot about their own little talent show so we just told them it’s fine. We’re already looking forward to the game, prepared trying to get ready for next week.”

Before Hawaii kicks off against the Minutemen next Saturday, Rolo will get a look at a pair of positional battles that are still undecided.

“Backup quarterback, kicker.” Rolovich said.

The second-string quarterback gig behind starter Dru Brown seems to be between redshirt freshman Cole McDoanld and redshirt sophomore Cole Brownholtz. At kicker, the battle of the 46 jerseys pens redshirt sophomore Alex Trifonovitch against sophomore Ryan Meskell.

“There’s going to be some game time decisions, but I think a lot of guys have roles right now which is good. I like that. They feel part of it.”

Hawaii and UMass kickoff Saturday at 12:00 pm HST in Amherst, Massachusetts.